Bihar Board Class 10th Toppers List 2025: Check Who Claimed the Top Spot This Year

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the Class 10 board examinations on March 29.

Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma have secured 489 marks out of 500 (97.8%), making them the joint toppers.

The results were officially declared by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

A total of 123 students, including 63 boys and 60 girls, have secured positions in the top 10 ranks.

Students can check their BSEB Class 10 results online by entering their roll number and roll code. For convenience, results are also available via SMS. The online result is provisional, so students must collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools for record purposes.

BSEB Matric Exam 2025: Full list of Top Rank Holders

Sakshi Kumari – 489 Marks (97.80%) – J P N High School, Narhan, Samastipur

Anshu Kumari – 489 Marks (97.80%) – Bhartiya Inter College, Gahiri

Ranjan Verma – 489 Marks (97.80%) – Shiv Shankar Singh High School, Agiaon Bazar, Bhojpur

Punit Kumar Singh – 488 Marks (97.60%) – Adarsh High School, Barka Rajpur, Buxa

Sachin Kumar Ram – 488 Marks (97.60%) – Utkramit Madhyamik School, Simaria, Jamui

Priyanshu Raj – 488 Marks (97.60%) – R N & P R High School, Jalalabad, Munger

Mohit Kumar – 487 Marks (97.40%) – Utkramit Madhyamik School, Tengara, Banka

Suraj Kumar Pandey – 487 Marks (97.40%) – Utkramit Madhyamik School, Basberwa, Banka

Khushi Kumari – 487 Marks (97.40%) – R R High School, Gorari, Rohtas

Priyanshu Ranjan – 487 Marks (97.40%) – R K High School, Azamnagar

Prize Money Doubled for Toppers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has doubled the prize money for toppers this year.

• First-rank holders will receive ₹2 lakh, compared to ₹1 lakh last year.

• Second-rank holders will receive ₹1.5 lakh, up from ₹75,000.

• Third-rank holders will receive ₹1 lakh, instead of ₹50,000.

A total of 15,85,868 students appeared for the examination, including 8,18,122 boys and 7,67,746 girls.

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams can check their mark sheets on matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Steps to Download Marksheet

Online Method

1. Visit the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the “Bihar Board Matric Result 2025” link.

3. Enter your login credentials (roll number and roll code).

4. Your Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Review your mark sheet and download it.

6. Print a copy for future reference.

How to Download Marksheet via SMS

1. Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

2. Type “BIHAR10 [ROLL NUMBER]” (For example: BIHAR10 123456).

3. Send the message to 56263.

4. You will receive your Bihar Board Class 10 Result via SMS on the same mobile number.