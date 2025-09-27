Bihar STET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended till October 5, Here's How to Apply

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has formally extended the final date for submitting applications for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). Candidates now have until October 5, 2025, to apply. As per the updated schedule, candidates can apply on the official website at bihar-stet.com.

Candidates intending to apply for the Bihar STET 2025 are strongly advised to complete the application form thoroughly and with great care. Before finally submitting their entry, they should ensure they have carefully reviewed the eligibility criteria, verified all required documents, and confirmed the correct fee details.

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), and BC (Backwards Classes) categories is Rs 960 if applying for a single paper, or Rs 1,440 if applying for both papers.

For candidates in the SC (Scheduled Caste) or ST (Scheduled Tribe) categories, the fee is reduced to Rs 760 for a single paper, and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

Bihar STET 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at bihar-stet.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'New Registration' link located on the website's homepage.

Step 3: Provide the required basic information to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Use your newly registered credentials (username and password) to log in to the application portal.

Step 5: Fill in the complete Bihar STET 2025 application form, ensuring all sections are accurate.

Step 6: Upload all necessary supporting documents and proceed to pay the required application fee.

Submit the completed form and make sure to print a copy for your records.

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for a Secondary level (Classes 9 and 10) teaching position, candidates must possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree along with either a graduation or postgraduation degree in the relevant subject, achieving a minimum of 50 per cent marks; joint courses such as BA-B.Ed. or B.Sc.-B.Ed. are also accepted. For the Higher Secondary level, candidates require a Postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks coupled with a B.Ed. qualification.

Bihar STET Exam 2025:

The STET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held in September for individuals who wish to qualify as either a Secondary or Higher Secondary level teacher.

To successfully pass the exam and gain lifetime teaching eligibility, candidates must achieve the following minimum qualifying marks based on their category: General category applicants need to score 50 per cent, Backward Classes (BC) require 45.5 per cent, Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) need 42.5 per cent, and candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories must achieve 40 per cent.