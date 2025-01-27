Bihar to Provide 12 Lakh Govt Jobs by End Of 2025: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday said the state will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, he said that maintaining the rule of law was the top priority of the state government.

The state has so far provided government jobs to 9 lakh people and created 24 lakh employment opportunities, he said.

"The Bihar government will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youths by the end of this year. The state government is working in this direction," he added.

Khan said the government is working in a planned manner to control crime and maintain law and order.

"Rule of law prevails in the state... that is the top priority of the government. To improve law and order, the strength of the (police) force has been significantly increased," he said.

The governor said the government is committed to preserving communal harmony in the state.

"An atmosphere of harmony and peace prevails in the state. When any incident of communal tension comes to light, prompt action is taken by the police and administration," he said

"Construction of the boundary wall of temples (which are more than 60 years old) is already going on. The state government started the work of fencing burial grounds in 2006. It identified 1,273 sensitive burial grounds for fencing, and the work for 746 has already been completed. Prior to this, fencing work of 8,000 burial grounds had also been completed," he said.

Khan also spoke about the different welfare measures and major infrastructural projects being undertaken by the state government.

"Roads and bridges have been constructed in the state. The target of reaching Patna in six hours from the remote areas of the state was achieved in 2016. Efforts are being made to reduce it to five hours, for which a large number of roads, bridges and ROBs (Road Over Bridges) are being constructed," he said.

"Health facilities and infrastructure have remarkably improved in the state over the years. At present, the state has 12 medical colleges and hospitals. Fourteen new medical colleges and hospitals are being opened in the state," he said.

The construction of eight of these medical colleges is being supported by the Centre, he said.

"Patna Medical College and Hospital is being made a 5,400-bed hospital, and the capacity of five other medical colleges is being increased to 2,500 beds each," he said.

Khan said the ecosystem created after 'Bihar Business Connect-2024', the state is set to become a premier destination for industries and investors.

The state government has signed investment commitments of Rs 1.80 lakh crore with different firms, he said.

The governor said the government was placing emphasis on women's empowerment, and taking effective steps to provide them employment and making them self-reliant.

"At present, the number of women in the state police force is more than 30,000, the highest in the country. From 2016, women have been given 35 per cent reservation in government jobs," he said.

Khan said 10.61 lakh self-help groups were working in rural areas and more than 1.31 crore women were associated with them.

"Now self-help groups are being formed in urban areas as well," he said.

Khan said the fourth agriculture road map is being implemented in the state, and an amount of Rs 1.62 lakh crore has been approved for the overall development of the sector.

At the function, the governor took salutes from marching contingents in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and several state ministers.