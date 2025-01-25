BITSAT 2025: Syllabus Out, Registration Underway At bitsadmission.com, Check Details

The Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences (BITS) Pilani has released the syllabus for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025. Students eligible to take the test this year can view the syllabus on the official website at bitsadmission.com.

Registration for BITSAT 2025 is currently ongoing. Candidates can now find the registration link on the official website. The deadline for submitting applications for BITSAT 2025 is 18th April 2025.

When filling out the BITSAT 2025 application form, candidates must enter their personal, academic, and contact information. Registration fees for BITSAT 2025 must be paid online.

BITSAT 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official BITS Pilani website at bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: Next, locate and click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the credentials sent to your registered email address.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with all the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and proceed to make the online fee payment.

Step 6: Review your completed application thoroughly.

Step 7: Finally, submit the form and remember to save a copy for future reference.

BITSAT 2025: Application Fee