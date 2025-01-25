Published 07:08 IST, January 25th 2025
BITSAT 2025: Syllabus Out, Registration Underway At bitsadmission.com, Check Details
The Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences (BITS) Pilani has released the syllabus for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025. Students eligible to take the test this year can view the syllabus on the official website at bitsadmission.com.
Registration for BITSAT 2025 is currently ongoing. Candidates can now find the registration link on the official website. The deadline for submitting applications for BITSAT 2025 is 18th April 2025.
When filling out the BITSAT 2025 application form, candidates must enter their personal, academic, and contact information. Registration fees for BITSAT 2025 must be paid online.
Direct Link - to Check BITSAT 2025 Syllabus
BITSAT 2025: How to Register
Step 1: Go to the official BITS Pilani website at bitsadmission.com.
Step 2: Next, locate and click on the registration link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using the credentials sent to your registered email address.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with all the necessary details.
Step 5: Upload the required documents and proceed to make the online fee payment.
Step 6: Review your completed application thoroughly.
Step 7: Finally, submit the form and remember to save a copy for future reference.
Direct Link - to Register for BITSAT 2025
BITSAT 2025: Application Fee
The BITSAT 2025 application fee varies based on the number of sessions chosen by the candidate and their gender. For those opting for just one session (Session 1), male candidates pay Rs 3400, while female candidates pay Rs 2900. If a candidate decides to appear for both sessions, the total fee is Rs 5400 for males and Rs 4400 for females.
