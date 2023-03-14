AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Out, Here's How To Download Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Admit Card

AP SSC Hall Ticket: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the admit cards for the AP SSC exam 2023. Candidates who have registered for the class 10th board exams 2023 can download their hall tickets online. The AP SSC admit card can be downloaded from the official website -bse.ap.gov.in.

How to download AP SSC Hall ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads AP SSC hall ticket 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 5: Download and take its printout.

This year, Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 is scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 18, 2023. Over 8 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. Check the exam schedule here.