Assam HSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Exam Time Table Here

Image: Shutterstock
SEBA HSLC Exam Date 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, has released the Assam HSLC Exam Time Table 2022. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or class 10 exams, will commence on March 15 and end on March 31. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website - sebaonline.org.
As per the schedule, the Assam HSLC Exam Routine 2022 mentions that the class 10 exams will be conducted in two different shifts—the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours. As per the schedule, the elective languages paper will be conducted for 3 hours, and students will get 10 minutes extra as reading time. Check the examination schedule given below.
