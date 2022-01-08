Assam HSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Exam Time Table Here

SEBA HSLC Exam Date 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, has released the Assam HSLC Exam Time Table 2022. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or class 10 exams, will commence on March 15 and end on March 31. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website - sebaonline.org.

As per the schedule, the Assam HSLC Exam Routine 2022 mentions that the class 10 exams will be conducted in two different shifts—the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours. As per the schedule, the elective languages paper will be conducted for 3 hours, and students will get 10 minutes extra as reading time. Check the examination schedule given below.

Assam HSLC exam date 2022

Subjects Date(s) English March 15, 2022 MIL/English March 17, 2022 General Mathematics March 21, 2022 Fine Art, Assamese, Karbi, Weaving, Commerce, Weaving, and Textile Design March 22, 2022 General Science March 25, 2022 Social Science March 28, 2022 Manipuri, Bodo, Santhali, Retail Trade, IT, Private Security, Health Care, Agriculture & Horticulture, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Music, Dance, Wood Craft March 29, 2022 Hindi, Arabic Literature, Garment Designing March 30, 2022 Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Home Science, Nepali, Computer Science, Bengali March 31, 2022

Assam HSLC schedule 2022 | More details

Students must take note that examinations will be conducted under strict COVID guidelines, and HSLC practical exams will be held on March 4 and 5, 2022. It is recommended that students regularly visit the official website for more updates.

