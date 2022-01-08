Last Updated:

Assam HSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Exam Time Table Here

Assam HSLC Exam Date 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, has released the Assam HSLC Exam Time Table 2022. Check schedule here.

Assam HSLC

SEBA HSLC Exam Date 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, has released the Assam HSLC Exam Time Table 2022. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or class 10 exams, will commence on March 15 and end on March 31. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website - sebaonline.org. 

As per the schedule, the Assam HSLC Exam Routine 2022 mentions that the class 10 exams will be conducted in two different shifts—the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours. As per the schedule, the elective languages paper will be conducted for 3 hours, and students will get 10 minutes extra as reading time. Check the examination schedule given below.

Direct Link to check Assam HSLC schedule 2022 - Click here

 

Assam HSLC exam date 2022

  • Subjects
  • Date(s)

 
  • English
  • March 15, 2022
  • MIL/English

 
  • March 17, 2022

 
  • General Mathematics

 
  • March 21, 2022

 
  • Fine Art, Assamese, Karbi, Weaving, Commerce, Weaving, and Textile Design

 
  • March 22, 2022

 
  • General Science

 
  • March 25, 2022

 
  • Social Science

 
  • March 28, 2022

 
  • Manipuri, Bodo, Santhali, Retail Trade, IT, Private Security, Health Care, Agriculture & Horticulture, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Music, Dance, Wood Craft

 
  • March 29, 2022

 
  • Hindi, Arabic Literature, Garment Designing

 
  • March 30, 2022

 
  • Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Home Science, Nepali, Computer Science, Bengali

 
  • March 31, 2022

 

 

Assam HSLC schedule 2022 | More details

  • Students must take note that examinations will be conducted under strict COVID guidelines, and HSLC practical exams will be held on March 4 and 5, 2022. It is recommended that students regularly visit the official website for more updates.

