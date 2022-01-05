Bangalore Colleges & Schools Till Class 9 Shut For Two Weeks Due To COVID

As Karnataka has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, Bengalore schools, colleges have now been closed. As of now only Bengaluru schools have been closed as Bengaluru has maximum infections. This announcement have been made after a COVID review meeting was conducted on January 4, 2022. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's announced that some curbs will be imposed and that all educational institutions barring some exceptions will be closed. Schools and colleges have been closed in the city for the next two weeks except for classes 10-12 and Nursing, Medical, Paramedical colleges.

Considering the fresh curbs announced by Karnataka Minister R. Ashok, schools in Bengaluru will be closed from January 6 for two weeks. To be noted that the students of classes 10th and 12th can continue with their classes. Other restrictions imposed are weekend curfew. As of now bars, pubs, theaters have been limited to 50% capacity. Guidelines on how schools would operate and mandates on online classes have not been released yet. It is expected to be out shortly.

School closure was being speculated as children are among the vulnerable population. It is because they have not been vaccinated yet. However, vaccination for 15-18 years old has begun in country. Karnataka, like other states has rolled out children's vaccination plan for those in the age group of 15-18 years. Efforts are being concentrated to ensure that all children are vaccinated at the earliest, with at least 1 dose by end of January 2022.

Bihar schools shut till class 8 due to COVID

Bihar Government on Tuesday, January 4, announced fresh restrictions and curbs considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bihar. It has been announced that Bihar schools will be closed from January 6 to January 21, 2022. To be noted that offline classes will be allowed for students of classes 9-12 but with proper COVID restrictions. Pre-schools have also been closed in the state. Amid Omicron fear, the state government has decided to implement statewide night curfew too.