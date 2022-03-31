Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check BSEB Matric Results

Bihar board 10th result 2022: Bihar School Education Board is all set to announce the class 10 final result on Thursday, March 31, 2022. BSEB matric result release announcement has been made by BSEB through a tweet on March 30, 2022. State board is following the pattern of state education minister releasing results as the tweet informed that the state education minister will be releasing results in the second half at 1 pm.

Over 16.5 lakh students who took the exam and are waiting for results will be able to check it today. Once released, it can be checked on the various official websites. Along with websites, result will also be uploaded on digilocker and can be viewed easily from mobile. The list of websites on which Bihar board matric result link will be uploaded is mentioned below.

Bihar board matric result 2022: List of websites to check

Results.biharboardonline.com Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step by step guide to check result on official website

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website biharboardonline.com or any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the 'Students Login' tab

Step 3: The matric result link will be flashing on the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link

Step 4: In the next step, they will have to key in their roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit

Step 5: Post submitting, the Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates should go through it and download the same

Step 7: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board to release class 10 matric Results 2022 in 36 days

As per the result date which has been announced, BSEB is going to release the matric results within 36 days from the date of the conclusion of the exam. Bihar Board 10th exam was started on February 17 and the last exam was conducted on February 24, 2022. The paper evaluation process had started on that day itself. Now, within 36 days, BSEB is all set to release the matric results of over 16.5 lakh candidates.