Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam: How To Register For BSEB Matric Compartment Exam

Bihar Board matric compartmental exam 2023: The registration window for the Bihar matric compartmental-cum-special exams 2023 will close tonight, April 10. The registration window opened on April 3 and was scheduled to close on April 7. However, BSEB extended the deadline to register for the compartmental exam till April 10. BSEB has announced to conduct the compartmental-cum-special exams soon and declare the results by May. If you have not yet registered for the BSEB compartmental exam, do it now. See the steps to register for the exam here.

How to register for Bihar Board matric compartmental-cum-special exam 2023

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Now, click on the Secondary Compartmental Exam 2023 link

Log in using your application number and registration number and submit

Pay the application fee and submit it

Bihar Board Results 2023

Bihar Board candidates can choose to apply for the Bihar Board matric compartmental exam for a maximum of 5 subjects. The results of the Bihar Board matric compartmental exam are scheduled to be declared by May 31 so that students' year is not wasted. BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 10th results in 2023 on March 31. Out of the 16 lakh candidates who appeared in the matric exams, 81.04% of them passed.