Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Shift Timings Changed; See Revised Schedule

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to begin the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2023 from tomorrow, February 14. The BSEB matric exam 2023 will conclude on February 22. Over 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam. This year, 1500 exam centres have been set up in the state. 71 exam centres have been set up in the state capital, Patna. Over 70 thousand candidates will appear in the centres in Patna.

Change in second shift timing

The first shift of the exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm. Candidates have to report to the exam centre latest by half an hour before the commencement of the exam. The entry gate will be closed at 9 am. BSEB has decided to change the second shift timings. The second sitting was earlier scheduled for 1:45 pm to 5 pm and 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm for some papers. The timing has been revised and the exams will now begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5:15 pm. Similarly, for some papers, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. With the change in shift timings, the board has also revised the deadline for entry. Earlier, the candidates of the second shift exam had to report till 1:15 pm. Now, they can report latest by 1:30 pm.

Bihar Board matric exam 2023 Schedule

Date First Shift Second Shift 14th Feb Math (9.30 am to 12.45 pm) Math (2 pm to 5.15 pm) 15th Feb Science (9.30 am to 12.15 pm) Science (2 pm to 4.45 pm) 16th Feb Social Science (9.30 am to 12.15 pm) Social Science (2 pm to 4.45 pm) 17th Feb English (9.30 am to 12.45 pm) English (2 pm to 5.15 pm) 20th Feb First language paper (9.30 am to 12.45 pm) First language paper (2 pm to 5.15 pm) 21st Feb Second language paper (9.30 am to 12.45 pm) Second Language Paper (2 pm to 5.15 pm) 22nd Feb Optional Paper (9.30 am to 12.15 pm) Optional Paper (2 pm to 4.45 pm)

More female than male candidates registered

This year, the total number of registered female candidates is more than that of male candidates. As per the official report of BSEB, a total of 8.3 lakh female candidates have registered and the number of male candidates is 8.06 lakh. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. A total of 8,25,121 candidates including 4,16,960 girls and 4,08,161 boys will appear in the first shift. In the second shift, 4,14,253 girls and 3,98,040 boys will appear.