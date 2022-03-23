Bihar Board To Conduct Matric Exam Again For Maths Paper; Check Details

Bihar Board Matric exam 2022: Bihar School Examination Board had conducted the class 10 exam recently but had to cancel the mathematics paper. It is to be noted that the board conducted the maths exam as scheduled on February 17, 2022. However, the board got to know that the BSEB Matric mathematics paper was leaked in the Motihari district in the first shift of the exam. Due to this, the board decided to cancel the math exam for class 10th students in 25 centres of Motihari.
Therefore, registered students who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th maths paper on March 17 in Motihari district from centre code 5501 to 5525 have been told to re-appear for the exam. The re-exam for the maths paper (subject code 10) is scheduled to be conducted on March 24, 2022.
Bihar Board class 10 matric re-exam schedule
- BSEB will be conducting the re-exam for class 10th mathematics paper on March 25, 2022
- Students will be taking the exam in a single shift. The exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm.
Check exam day instructions here
- Registered students should not forget to carry their previous admit card to appear for the re-exam as BSEB has not issued fresh hall tickets for the exam.
- Students will have to appear in the same exam centre as it was allotted in the hall ticket
- Students should know that it is compulsory to appear for the re-exam. Those who fail to appear for the re-exam will be marked absent.
BSEB matric re-exam 2022: List of exam centre
- 5501 MUJIB GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL MORIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5502 MANGAL SEMINARY MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5503 GOPAL SAH VIDYALAY MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5504 DEIT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5505 ZILA SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5506 ANUGRAH NARAYAN SINGH COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5507 MJK GIRLS INTER COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5508 SHANTI NIKETAN JUBLI SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5509 MAHRAJA HARENDRA KISHOR INTER COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5510 ST. XAVIER HIGH SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5511 PUP COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5512 DR. SKS WOMENS COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5513 HIGH SCHOOL TURKAULIA E. CHAMPARAN
- 5514 C.S. DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5515 SNS COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5516 PRABHAWATI GUPTA GIRLS SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5517 GAURI SHANKAR DEEDIL SCHOOL MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5518 B.D.WORLD SCHOOL N.H 28 MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5519 D.P.S. BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5520 PASHURAM GIRI HIGH SCHOOL JIWDHARA E. CHAMPARAN
- 5521 C.M.J. INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION BANKAT MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5522 M S COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5523 PRO.GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TURKAULIA E. CHAMPARAN
- 5524 L N D COLLEGE MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN
- 5525 MAHAVIR MEEDIL SCHOOL LUATHAHAN MOTIHARI E. CHAMPARAN