Bihar Board To Conduct Matric Exam Again For Maths Paper; Check Details

Bihar Board Matric exam 2022: Bihar School Examination Board had conducted the class 10 exam recently but had to cancel the mathematics paper. It is to be noted that the board conducted the maths exam as scheduled on February 17, 2022. However, the board got to know that the BSEB Matric mathematics paper was leaked in the Motihari district in the first shift of the exam. Due to this, the board decided to cancel the math exam for class 10th students in 25 centres of Motihari.

Therefore, registered students who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th maths paper on March 17 in Motihari district from centre code 5501 to 5525 have been told to re-appear for the exam. The re-exam for the maths paper (subject code 10) is scheduled to be conducted on March 24, 2022.

Bihar Board class 10 matric re-exam schedule

BSEB will be conducting the re-exam for class 10th mathematics paper on March 25, 2022

Students will be taking the exam in a single shift. The exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm.

Check exam day instructions here

Registered students should not forget to carry their previous admit card to appear for the re-exam as BSEB has not issued fresh hall tickets for the exam.

Students will have to appear in the same exam centre as it was allotted in the hall ticket

Students should know that it is compulsory to appear for the re-exam. Those who fail to appear for the re-exam will be marked absent.

BSEB matric re-exam 2022: List of exam centre