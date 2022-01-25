Bihar Board To Conduct Special Exams For Class 10, 12 Students In April-May 2022

Bihar School Examination Board has announced that Bihar Board will be conducting the Class 10th and 12th special exam in April-May 2022. BSEB has announced that those candidates will be eligible who appeared in BSEB 10th and 12th Sent-up exam 2022 but could not fill the form due to negligence of schools or colleges. Students can check the important dates here.

Bihar Board inter special exam: Check important dates

Bihar Board special exam will be conducted between April and May 2022

Results will be out between May and June 2022

The result will be prepared soon so that students do not suffer the loss of one academic year.

Bihar School Examination Board on January 25 announced that the registration for class 11th students will continue till January 30, 2022. Heads of education institutions will be able to get their students registered through inter23.biharboardonline.com. If the registration fee could not be submitted due to any reason, they have chance to submit the same by January 30, 2022. In case of any issues, students are free to contact the helpline numbers 0612-2230039 and 2235161.

BSEB DElEd Result 2020 Out

Bihar School Examination Board on Jan 20 released the Bihar BSEB DElEd Result. All the registered candidates who appeared in the Diploma in Elementary Education Special exam can check the Bihar DElEd result 2020 now. It has been uploaded on the official website of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Here are the steps that need to be followed to download the results. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download the results

