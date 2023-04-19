BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Admit Cards Out For Practical & Theory Exams

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam admit card 2023 on its official website. BSEB has released the admit cards for practicals as well as theory exams for those candidates who failed the annual intermediate exams 2023 and registered for BSEB compartmental exams. School heads are instructed to download the admit cards of their students using their login ID and password and give them after signing and putting the school stamp on the admit cards. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Inter Compartmental Exam 2023

As per the official notice, BSEB class 12 compartmental practical exam admit card download link will be active till April 22 and the theory exam admit card link will be active till May 8. Candidates must note that the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental for practicals will be held from April 20 to 22. The theory exams will be held from April 26 to May 8. It is important to carry the printout of the BSEB compartmental exam admit card to enter the exam center.

A control room has been set up by BSEB for the smooth conduct of Bihar Board intermediate practical exams. The control rooms will be functional from 6 am to 10 pm from April 20 to 22. Anyone facing difficulty in conducting the practical exam can contact the control rooms on the helpline numbers given here: 0612- 2232227 or 0612- 2232257.