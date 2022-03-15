Last Updated:

BSEB Inter Result 2022 Date & Time: Bihar Board Class 12 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will declare the results. The additional chief secretary of education department Bihar will also be present on the occasion.

Written By
Nandini Verma
BSEB inter result

Image: PTI


Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board inter results 2022 tomorrow, March 16. The BSEB intermediate results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday. The result date and time were announced by BSEB through a press release on Tuesday. 

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will declare the results. The additional chief secretary of education department Bihar will also be present on the occasion. Candidates will be able to check their BSEB class 12 results 2022 online by visiting the official website biharboardonline.com.

How to check BSEB inter result 2022

  • Step 1: To check the BSEB Class 12 result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now enter your login details.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: Once you do that, the BSEB results will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 6: It is recommended that candidates download the results and print them for future reference.

BSEB Intermediate exam was held from February 1 to 14, 2022. A total of 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The evaluation process was completed around March 8. BSEB then physically verified the top 10 rank holders. BSEB conducted interviews and viva to verify the toppers' merit.

Tags: BSEB inter result, Bihar board inter result date, bseb class 12 result 2022 date and time
