BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Begins Today; Shoes, Watch Banned, Check Important Guidelines Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2023 today, February 14. The BSEB 10th exam 2023 will conclude on February 22. Over 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam.

This year, 1500 exam centres have been set up in the state for the Bihar matric exam. 71 exam centres have been set up in the state capital, Patna. Over 70 thousand candidates will appear in the centres in Patna.

Check Important Guidelines here

Carry your admit card with you to the exam centre . It is mandatory to get entry in the exam hall.

Candidates are not allowed to wear shoes and socks in the exam centre.

Do not carry any electronics device, Bluetooth, pagers etc with you to the exam centre.

Wearing smart watch, electronic watch or magnetic watch inside the exam centre has been banned.

Report the exam centre latest by half an hour before the commencement of exam.

Fill in the OMR sheets for objective questions with blue or black ballpoint pens only.

More female than male candidates registered

This year, the total number of registered female candidates for the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 is more than that of male candidates. As per the official report of BSEB, a total of 8.3 lakh female candidates have registered and the number of male candidates is 8.06 lakh. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. A total of 8,25,121 candidates including 4,16,960 girls and 4,08,161 boys will appear in the first shift. In the second shift, 4,14,253 girls and 3,98,040 boys will appear.

Change in second shift timing

The first shift of the Bihar Board matric exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm. Candidates have to report to the exam centre latest by half an hour before the commencement of the exam. The entry gate will be closed at 9 am. BSEB has decided to change the second shift timings. The second sitting was earlier scheduled for 1:45 pm to 5 pm and 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm for some papers. The timing has been revised and the exams will now begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5:15 pm. Similarly, for some papers, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. With the change in shift timings, the board has also revised the deadline for entry. Earlier, the candidates of the second shift exam had to report till 1:15 pm. Now, they can report latest by 1:30 pm.