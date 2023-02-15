CBSE Board Exam 2023 Begins, 38 Lakh Candidates To Appear In India & 26 Other Countries

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the class 10th and class 12th board exams 2023 today, February 15. Over 38 lakh students are registered to appear for the CBSE Board Exams 2023. CBSE class 10th board exams 2023 began today with painting other optional papers. CBSE class 12th board exam 2023 began with an entrepreneurship paper. The exam for major papers will begin on February 27 with the English (Language and Literature) paper for class 10th. CBSE Class 12th exams 2023 for major papers will begin on February 20 with Hindi paper.

CBSE Board Exams 2023

CBSE has set up 7250 exam centres across the nation and 26 countries abroad for 38, 83, 710 registered candidates. The exams for class 10 will be conducted for 16 days and will end on March 21. The examinations for class 12 will be held for 36 days till April 5. For class 10, CBSE will conduct the examinations in 76 subjects and for class 12 in 115 subjects respectively.

As per the latest notification from the board, CBSE has made proper arrangements for holding the examinations in India and in 26 other nations. The authority has also given elaborate instructions to all the stakeholders, so as to ensure that all the vital information for the conduct of examinations reaches responsible officials at the examination centres. CBSE has created the schedule in a manner that students get enough time to prepare for exams in all subjects. As per the information gathered from all the examination centres, all the preparations have been made by the centres for holding the examinations without any issue.