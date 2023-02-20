CBSE Board Exams 2023 For Class 12th Major Subjects Begin Today With Hindi Paper

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the class 12th Hindi paper today, February 20. With the Hindi paper, CBSE has started the exam for major subjects. CBSE began the classes 10th and 12th board exams 2023 on February 15 with optional papers.

CBSE will conduct the exams for Hindi core and Hindi elective papers on February 20 in single shift. The exam will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm. The exam will be of 80 marks.

Students will get extra 15 minutes to read the question paper. They are advised to read the questions carefully. Check exam-day guidelines here.

CBSE Board Exams 2022: Guidelines

Reach the exam centres before the reporting time to avoid last minute rush.

Do not forget to bring your CBSE admit card and your school ID card.

Bring your pens and other stationary items as mentioned on the instructions page of the CBSE admit cards.

Do not bring any Bluetooth electronic device.

CBSE Board Exams 2023

Over 38 lakh students are registered to appear for the CBSE Board Exams 2023.

CBSE has set up 7250 exam centres across the nation and 26 countries abroad for 38, 83, 710 registered candidates.

The exams for class 10 will end on March 21.

The examinations for class 12 will continue till April 5.

For class 10, CBSE is conducting the examinations in 76 subjects and for class 12 in 115 subjects, respectively.

CBSE Question Banks, Sample Question Papers out

CBSE has already published the sample question papers of all subjects for classes 10 and 12 on its official website. Moreover, the question bank having previous years' questions bas also been published on the CBSE academic website. Candidates must go through the sample question papers to get an idea of the question paper pattern.