CBSE Board Exams 2023: Sample Question Papers, Practice Questions & Marking Scheme Out

CBSE Sample Question Papers 2023 out; Image: Unsplash
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the sample question paper (SQP) 2022-23 along with the marking scheme on its official website. Candidates who are registered to appear for the CBSE class 10th or class 12th board exams 2023 must go through the sample question paper and marking scheme to get an idea of how the board exam question papers will be.
The CBSE SQP has general instructions and the format of the paper. It also mentions the maximum marks, duration of exams, and sample questions. Students will also know the marks carried by each question. CBSE has uploaded the sample question papers along with the answers and marking scheme for each subject, separately.
CBSE has also uploaded the additional practice questions for all subjects of classes 10th and 12th. The CBSE practice papers can be downloaded from the official website of CBSE- cbseacademic.nic.in.The answers to the questions and marking scheme can be checked from the 'MS' (marking scheme) link provided beside the practice question paper links.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the admit cards for the class 10th and 12th board exams 2023. The CBSE board exam admit cards 2023 have been uploaded on the official website of CBSE. The admit cards can be downloaded by schools by visiting the official website- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Board Exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will commence on February 15. CBSE class 10 exams will conclude on March 21. CBSE class 12 exams will end on April 5, 2023.