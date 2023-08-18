CBSE Board Exams 2024: How To Submit List Of Candidates For Classes 10, 12 Exams Online

Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the portal to submit the list of candidates (LOC) for CBSE Board Exams 2024 today. Schools can submit the LOC by visiting the e-pariksha portal available on the CBSE website- cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the LOC is September 18, 2023, without late fees and September 19, 2023, with late fees. The schools must ensure to fill in the correct data of students to avoid any future problems for the students.

CBSE has also directed that schools have to upload the photographs of their students in Class 9 and 11 registration before the final submission of LOC. Schools submitting LOC after September 18 will have to pay the late fees of ₹2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee prescribed in the notice. The practical fees for Class 12 is ₹150/- per subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal and ₹350/- per practical subject per candidate for schools in abroad. For the migration certificate, the fees is ₹350/- per candidate. Visually impaired candidates are exempted from payment of exam fees for Class 10, 12.

Subject Change not allowed

CBSE has also asked the schools to carefully fill the subject combinations and subject codes while submitting the LOC. Any request for change of subjects will not be entertained by the board. Candidates or parents can apply for change of subjects till August 31. Schools will have to complete the procedure and make the required changes of subjects in the LOCs till August 31.

How to submit CBSE LOC online?

Visit the offiical website- cbse.gov.in

Click on the Pariskha Sangam tab

A new page will open

Click on 'LOC Class X, XII' option

Now log in using your school user ID and password.

Now proceed to fill the LOC of your students.

In a previous circular, CBSE has shared the guidelines and dates for filling LOC. As per the notice, schools will have time to give direct admissions to students in classes 10th and 12th till August 31. All cases of direct admissions have to be compiled and sent to the regional offices of CBSE till August 31.

Students participating in sports and olympiad activities will have to send their requests by December. 31 The schools have to submit their recommendations to the Sports Authority of India or Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education for their recommendations. The board has asked schools to send all the details by December 31.