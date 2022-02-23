CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Of Board Exams Cancellation Today

Board Exams 2022: As scheduled, Supreme Court will be hearing a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and NIOS on February 23, 2022. The petition asking to cancel board exam has been filed by students of 15 states. It seeks Supreme Court’s intervention against the board exams of the CBSE, CISCE, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. The petitioners in the plea also requested an alternative assessment scheme instead of conducting written exams.

The petition said that the committee should be constructed for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students and declaring the result within a time limit and deadline. Last year, several boards, including CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, and other state boards, decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Students were promoted to the next class on the basis of their internal exam marks.

CBSE, ICSE conducting exam in two terms

This year CBSE, ICSE along with many state boards are conducting the exam in two phases. Term 1 exam has already been conducted but the results are not out yet. There are few national and state boards that have already released term II dates whereas few have not yet announced. "The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behavior by the state government and other boards and are stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea said. CBSE term 1 result, when released can be checked by following these steps.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Steps to check scores on the official website