CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22: Board Likely To Announce Result Today

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 12th Term-1 Results on its official website - cbse.nic.in, today. Earlier, the result was expected to be announced on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, but was delayed. According to media reports, the Class 12th results will now be launched by Friday, and then the CBSE will announce the Class 10th results either today or tomorrow. The CBSE class 12th results are likely to be released by this week.

As many as 36 lakh candidates have appeared this year for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. This is for the first time that CBSE is conducting the board examination semester-wise. The Term-1 examination was conducted during November–December 2022, as per official information. Term 2 exams will be held from April 26–May 2, 2022, which will be subjective.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: To check class 10 and 12 results, candidates can visit the official websites given below

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

A CBSE official said the board is ready to release the results and they will be declared this week. The Board will release the Class 12 results first, followed by Class 10 and 2022. The link to check CBSE results will open soon, where candidates can get access to the marks they scored in various subjects. Along with the term 1 results, the Board will also release the consolidated/final results when they issue the certificates. Students must note that they need to enter, Roll number, School number, and Date of birth to check the CBSE Term 1 Result.

CBSE Term 1 Result: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: To view the results, candidates must go to the CBSE website (https://cbse.nic.in/).

Step 2: Next, go to the Class 12 Term 1 results page and click on the link.

Step 3: Now enter your roll number and school code.

Step 4: Then, click on the " Submit " button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

" button and your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Candidates must keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

