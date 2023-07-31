CBSE Compartment Result 2023 For Classes 10th, 12th Exam Likely Today, Here's How To Check

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Date: Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will soon declare the classes 10th and 12th compartment exam results 2023. CBSE compartment results 2023 are expected to be declared today. However, the exact date for the CBSE result declaration is not announced yet. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE supplementary exams 2023 started on July 17. For class 10th students, the compartment exam continued for 6 days and wrapped up on July 22. The CBSE class 12 supplementary exam was held only for one day on July 17. Candidates who could not pass an exam or wanted to improve their scores were allowed to apply for the CBSE supplementary exams.

How to download CBSE supplementary exam results 2023

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Go to the 'Main Website' or 'Results' website

Click on the supplementary result link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your CBSE results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

While Class 10 students had an opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class 12 students got the chance to improve their scores in one subject. It must be noted that CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020.