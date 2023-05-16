CBSE Opens Re-evaluation, Rechecking Portal For Classes 10, 12; Here's How To Apply

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the portal for re-evaluation, verification of marks, and obtaining photocopies of answer books of CBSE class 10th and 12th candidates. CBSE declared the Classes 10th and 12th results on May 12. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks or want a reevaluation or verification of marks can apply for the same from today, May 16. Candidates can apply online at cbse.it.

"Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained photocopy of answerbook will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation," the official notice reads.



CBSE results 2023: Marks verification

Candidates applying for verification of marks will get the results of verification in the same login account from where she/he has applied for verification. In case of any change in marks (increase/decrease), candidates will be informed about it.

Click here to read official notice and guidelines for class 10 students

Click here to read official notice and guidelines for class 12 students

How to obtain a photocopy of the CBSE evaluated answer book?

Only those candidates who have applied for verification of CBSE marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Any application submitted on behalf of the students and also the incomplete application form will be rejected.

Re-evaluation of evaluated CBSE answer books

Only those candidates who have applied for and obtained a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to the questions. Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 per subject if they apply for verification of marks. The last date for it is May 20.

For obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, students will have to apply online from May 16 to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. The fee for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book is Rs 500 per answer book. The last date is June 1.

For revaluation of the answer sheets, candidates can apply between May 16 and June 6. The fee for the evaluation of the answer key is Rs 100 per question.

Here's how to apply for a re-evaluation and verification of marks on CBSE answer sheets