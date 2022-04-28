CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility For Class 10, 12 Students Enters 25th Year

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CBSE Psychological Counseling: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has entered its 25th year of providing psychological counselling to students and parents in different ways. "The Board has been providing free psychological counselling in two phases: before the examination and after the result, continuously since the year 1998," the CBSE notice read. Always, the main objective of this free, continuous psychological counselling has been to keep the students of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE affiliated schools stress-free during the examination.
A free IVRS facility is available 24x7 on the board's toll-free number 1800 11 8004. General information can be obtained at this number from anywhere in the country. Frequently asked questions (FAQs), useful information related to exams like better. Preparation, time and stress management, COVID prevention, and important contacts details of CBSE offices are also available at IVRS
According to CBSE, Tele-counseling is a voluntary and free service that is being provided by the Board from Monday to Saturday from 09:30 AM to 05:30 PM. This year, 92 Principals and counsellors from India and other countries in the world, which include Nepal, Moscow, Saudi Arabia, America, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Singapore.