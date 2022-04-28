CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility For Class 10, 12 Students Enters 25th Year

CBSE Psychological Counseling: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has entered its 25th year of providing psychological counselling to students and parents in different ways. "The Board has been providing free psychological counselling in two phases: before the examination and after the result, continuously since the year 1998," the CBSE notice read. Always, the main objective of this free, continuous psychological counselling has been to keep the students of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE affiliated schools stress-free during the examination.

CBSE Psychological Counseling Process

The Board provides counselling through tele-counselling by the principals and trained counsellors of CBSE-affiliated schools through a toll-free number.

The Board also provides counselling through suggestions and information through IVRS, or Question and Answer Columns in national newspapers.

The board also keeps its students connected on social media.

As per the latest notice, audio-visual content on the micro link "counselling" under the tab "Media & Public Relations" is available on the Board's website, www.cbse.nic.

Facilities for tele-counselling in 2022

A free IVRS facility is available 24x7 on the board's toll-free number 1800 11 8004. General information can be obtained at this number from anywhere in the country. Frequently asked questions (FAQs), useful information related to exams like better. Preparation, time and stress management, COVID prevention, and important contacts details of CBSE offices are also available at IVRS

Tele-counseling

According to CBSE, Tele-counseling is a voluntary and free service that is being provided by the Board from Monday to Saturday from 09:30 AM to 05:30 PM. This year, 92 Principals and counsellors from India and other countries in the world, which include Nepal, Moscow, Saudi Arabia, America, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Singapore.

About CBSE Counselling

CBSE provides counselling on various subjects, including specific learning disabilities, substance abuse disorders, individual experiences of adolescents, aggression, depression, Internet addiction disorders, and examination of stress.

Apart from this, podcasts are also available on various topics.

A special facility called tele-helpline was started by the Board even during COVID-19.

