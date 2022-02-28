CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 To Be Out After Term 2 Exam? Here's All You Should Know

CBSE term 1 result 2022: The students who took the class 10 and 12 term I exam are eagerly waiting for Central Board of Secondary Education to announce the term 1 results. CBSE till now has not announced any particular date for releasing results. However, it is expected to be out in March 2022. On being asked about CBSE term 1 result release date, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma told media, "As of now, there is no update on term 1 result announcement."

Another possibility has been highlighted by an official of CBSE. The official said that the board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be out soon.”

Here's how to check CBSE term 1 result 2022

Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Results candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022" or "CBSE 12th Result 2022."

Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.

Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use

CBSE Board Exams 2022: Guidelines for conducting CBSE Term 2 practical examinations issued

Central Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines for conducting practical examinations for classes 10th and 12th. The practical examination shall be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines. Guidelines highlight that the bifurcation of Term I and Term II shall be kept in mind while making preparations and planning for practicals.

CBSE Board exams 2022: Check important dates here

Practical examinations or internal assessments will be conducted from March 2, 2022. Official notice reads, “Last date will be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.” It further reads, “While uploading the marks, school, the internal examiner and the external examiner shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Schools and examiners shall. While uploading marks, also keep in mind maximum marks allotted for internal assessment of Term II as per guidelines issued by CBSE.