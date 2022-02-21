CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 For Class 10, 12 Likely This Week; Here's What We Know So Far

CBSE term 1 results 2022: The result for the Class 10 and 12 exams is likely to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the dates of release. Once the results are released, students can check their class 10, and 12 Term 1 results by visiting the official sites of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Recently, the board announced that the Class 10, 12 Term 2 examination will be conducted on April 26, 2022, in the offline mode under strict COVID measures.

"The board, after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country, has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin on April 26, 2022. The datasheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon, "said the CBSE Examination Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj, on February 9. "The pattern of the question papers will be the same as that of the sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations at the allotted examination centers as done during the preceding years, "he added.

Board exams 2022 Result: Here's how to check CBSE Term 1 Results 2022

Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Results candidates must visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022" or "CBSE 12th Result 2022."

Step 3 - Cleanly enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.

Step 5 - Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Students are advised to take a printout of their results for future use.

Image: PTI/ Representative