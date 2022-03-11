CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule for the secondary and senior secondary 2nd term examinations on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the schedule here or visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Term 1 Exam for both classes 10 and 12 have been conducted, and now the board will conduct the term 2 examinations, scheduled to commence on April 26, 2022.

According to the official notice issued by CBSE, the Board has also considered other competitive examinations, including JEE Main, and scheduled the Board Term 2 Exam accordingly. In view of the summer season, the examinations will be held every day at 10:30 AM. Class 10 examination will begin on April 26 with different co-circular activity exams on the first day, followed by English (Language and Literature) on the second day. Class 12 examination will also begin on April 26 with Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, and other exams on the following day.

CBSE Term 2 date sheet 2022 | Check CBSE Term 2 Class 10th Date Sheet



CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Check CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Date Sheet

CBSE Term 1 Exam Result

Meanwhile, CBSE is likely to release the Class 12th Term-1 Results on its official website - cbse.nic.in, today. Earlier, the result was expected to be announced on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, but was delayed. According to media reports, the Class 12th results will now be released by Friday, and then the CBSE will announce the Class 10th results either today or tomorrow. As many as 36 lakh students have appeared this year for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. This is for the first time that CBSE is conducting the board examination semester-wise. The Term-1 examination was conducted during November–December 2022, as per official information. Term 2 exams will be held from April 26–May 2, 2022, which will be subjective

