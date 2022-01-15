CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Board Releases Sample Paper For 10th, 12th Exams, Check Links Here

Central Board of Secondary Education, in a recent move, has released the CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022. Following the pattern, Term 2 exams will have subjective pattern question. Therefore, the sample question papers released for both Class 10 and 12 are for the subjective type paper. Students who will be taking the exam can check the sample papers on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Sample papers share the pattern of the question papers and also give a fair idea of the type of choices that would be given. The official sample papers and the marking scheme or answers are also provided. Students can also check the term 2 exam details here.

CBSE Term 2 board exams 2022: Check class 10 sample papers

CBSE Term 2 board exams 2022: Check class 12 sample papers

CBSE Term 2 exam details

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 are expected to be conducted in March and April. As of now, the board has not made any official statement regarding the schedule. It is being speculated that considering the COVID situation, the exams may be postponed. However, the Board has not said anything on this yet but has asked schools to ensure vaccination of all the eligible students in time.

CBSE Term 1 class 10th, 12th evaluation process impacted due to COVID

Till now, no official date for releasing CBSE 12th result or CBSE 10th result 2021 has been announced by the Board. In a recent move, a CBSE official has told a media organisation that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams is ongoing. It was also shared that the Board will be reviewing the evaluation process next week. The official, when being asked about the result date said, "The Covid-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations.”

After it is released, students will be able to access the scorecards on the official websites. List of official websites on which results will be checked has been attached below. Students will be able to check it through SMS, UMANG app, and through DigiLocker app too.