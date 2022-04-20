CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Expert Tips And Tricks To Prepare For Exams And Score Good Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10 and 12 examinations starting April 26, 2022. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the authorities are conducting CBSE Board Exam 2022 in two terms. CBSE term 1 exam results for classes 10th and 12th have already been announced. Students have to clear the 2nd term exam in order to get promoted.
While CBSE term 1 exam had objective type questions, the term 2 exams will have descriptive type questions as well. We are sharing some tips from FIITJEE expert Ramesh Batlish to prepare for the CBSE term 2 exams to get good marks. Read on.
CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Expert tips
Students are left with nearly a week’s time to fully prepare for the exams. In the last week before the exam, it’s better to revise through notes what you have already prepared while studying. This year, students have received a lot of time to prepare for the board exam. CBSE Term 2 exam will follow a subjective pattern so students are advised to prepare accordingly.
- Time Management: Make a timetable carefully covering all subjects for the time left and strictly follow it.
- Focus on NCERT Text Books: Put all your focus and effort into studying NCERT books instead of studying new books.
- Divide your time: Do not study only one subject a day. Think efficiently and divide your day by revising difficult and easy subjects. It is important to take short breaks between long hours of study.
- Keep an eye on the latest exam pattern: Prepare for the board exam as per the latest exam pattern.
- Solve sample papers: Do solve CBSE practice papers in the actual timings of the exam. This will help you familiarise yourself with the pattern and also in developing the right temperament for the exam.
- Speed and Quality: Try to increase your writing speed, but without compromising on the quality.
- Take Breaks: Avoid panic even if you feel stressed. Whenever you feel anxious or stressed, take a little time for yourself and do what you like. Talk to your teachers and parents.
- Stay healthy: Take care of your health. Avoid outside food, especially in the last few days before the exam. You may practice pranayam, yoga or listen to light music to relax.
- Stay Calm: Believe in your preparation. Stay Calm and give your best on the exam day.