CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Expert Tips And Tricks To Prepare For Exams And Score Good Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10 and 12 examinations starting April 26, 2022. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the authorities are conducting CBSE Board Exam 2022 in two terms. CBSE term 1 exam results for classes 10th and 12th have already been announced. Students have to clear the 2nd term exam in order to get promoted.

While CBSE term 1 exam had objective type questions, the term 2 exams will have descriptive type questions as well. We are sharing some tips from FIITJEE expert Ramesh Batlish to prepare for the CBSE term 2 exams to get good marks. Read on.

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Expert tips

Students are left with nearly a week’s time to fully prepare for the exams. In the last week before the exam, it’s better to revise through notes what you have already prepared while studying. This year, students have received a lot of time to prepare for the board exam. CBSE Term 2 exam will follow a subjective pattern so students are advised to prepare accordingly.