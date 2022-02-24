Gujarat Board Exams 2022: HSC Practical Exams Hall Ticket Released At Gseb.org

Gujarat board exams 2022: The admit cards for Gujarat class 12 practical exam have been released by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB. Gujarat HSC practical hall ticket has been uploaded on official website and is available for schools to download. To be noted that the practical exams will begin on March 2, 2022.

The students who got themselves registered and will be appearing for the Gujarat HSC Practical Exams for the Science stream can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Teachers and school administrators will have to follow these steps to download the hall tickets. To be noted that hard copies of admit cards will not be sent to schools, therefore they will have to take printout of the soft copy available on the official website. How to download Gujarat HSC Practical Exams 2022 Admit Card

Here is how to download Gujarat HSC practical exam admit cards

Registered candidates should go to the official website – gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘HSC SCIENCE MARCH 2022 - PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET’

Teachers will have to enter their school index number or mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GS & HSEB.

Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP)

Once you have logged in, download the HSC Practical Exam 2022 Admit Cards

Here is the direct link to download Gujarat HSC Practical Exams 2022 admit card

Gujarat Board Exams 2022: GSEB classes 10, 12 exams from March 28

The examination date sheet for classes 10 and 12 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Wednesday. Students who are to appear in the examination can check the schedule by visiting the official website - gseb.org. Students must be aware that the board exams for both SSC and HSC will commence on March 28, 2022.

As per the exam schedule, class 10 exams will be held between March 28 and April 9 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Science stream exams for class 12 will be held in the evening shift, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm, between March 28 and April 8. Exams for class 12 general streams will be held in three shifts — 10.30 am to 1.45 pm 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational tests from 3 pm to 6 pm — and will last until April 12. As per the notification, the examination will be held under strict COVID restriction at the designated exam centers, and carrying the admit card to the examination center is mandatory for all.