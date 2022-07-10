Haryana Board: BSEH Releases 10th 12th Supplementary Exams Date Sheet; Check Schedule Here

BSEH Supplementary exams: The date sheet for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Supplementary Exams has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). All those students who appeared in the main examination and didn't pass the Haryana Board Result can now appear for the compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12. Students can check the date sheet for the examination by visiting the official website of the Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.

According to the official notice, the BSEH Compartment Exams 2022 will commence on July 28, 2022, in two shifts—morning and evening for Class 10th and 12th students. Class 10 supplementary exams will be held in the morning session from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. The Senior Secondary Exams and Open School 12th Exams will be conducted by the Haryana Board in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

The registration window for the Haryana Board Supplementary examination will be opened once again, announced the Haryana Board Chairman, Jagbir Singh, and Secretary Krishna Kumar. Students can now apply for the BSEH 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2022 till July 14, 2022, on the official website by paying a late fee of Rs 1000. Check the examination schedule below.

Haryana Board Exam 2022: BSEH Supplementary exams schedule

Date Class and Shift Subjects July 28, 2022 Class 10 Morning Shift English/ Mathematics/ Hindi/ Social Science/ Science/ Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance (All Option) Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient care Assistant/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance/ Banking and Insurance/ Multi Skill Foundation Course/ Sanskrit Literature / Sanskrit Grammar July 28, 2022 Class 12, Evening Shift English (Core/Elective)/ Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core)/ Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Physics/ Economics/ Political Science/ Accountancy/ History/ Chemistry/ Geography/ Biology/ Business Studies/ Physical Education/ Mathematics/ Punjabi/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Public Administration/ Fine Arts (All Options)/ Bio-Technology/ Sociology/ Entrepreneurship/ Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English/ Military Science/ Agriculture/ Dance(All Options)/ Psychology/ Philosophy, Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance/ Banking and Insurance/ Sanskrit Literature / Sanskrit Grammar

