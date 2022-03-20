Haryana Board Releases Revised Classes 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet, Check Full Schedule Here

Haryana Board Exam 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released an important notification regarding the examination dates for secondary and senior secondary. The Board has now released the revised date sheet for the examination. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana - bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule, the senior secondary examination will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 27. The class 10th or secondary examination will begin on March 31 and end on April 20. The examination for senior secondary will start with Hindi (Core/Elective) and English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core), followed by the Punjabi exam on April 1, the Physic/Economics exam on April 2, the Mathematics exam on April 5, and so on. The senior secondary examinations will start with Social Science on April 4, followed by the English exam on April 4, and so on.

Haryana Board Exam 2022: HBSE 10th Date Sheet | HBSE 12th Date Sheet

Date Senior Secondary Exam Secondary Exam March 30, 2022 Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core) - March 31 - Social Science April 1, 2022 Punjabi - April 2 Physics/ Economics - April 4 - English April 5 Mathematics - April 6 - Hindi April 7 Geography - April 8 Home Science - April 11 English (Core/Elective) - April 12 Military Science / Dance (All Options)/ Psychology Mathematics/ Mathematics (Only for Blind Candidates) April 13 Agriculture/ Philosophy Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance (All Option) April 15 Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration - April 16 Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) April 18 - Science/ Science (Only for Visually Challenge Candidates) April 19 History/ Biology - April 20 Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT/ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Multi Skill Foundation Course/ Patient Care Assistant

The examination will be held under strict COVID measures and students are required to carry hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Use mask appropriately & maintain proper physical distancing norms. "Candidates will require to bring their own logs, trigonometry tables, and stencils for maps and can use colored pencils in science subjects only, "the notice said. Calculators (simple or scientific) and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall. If found, they will be considered unfair means, "it added. It is recommended that students must read the instructions carefully.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative