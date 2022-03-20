Haryana Board Releases Revised Classes 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet, Check Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
Haryana Board Exam 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released an important notification regarding the examination dates for secondary and senior secondary. The Board has now released the revised date sheet for the examination. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana - bseh.org.in.
As per the schedule, the senior secondary examination will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 27. The class 10th or secondary examination will begin on March 31 and end on April 20. The examination for senior secondary will start with Hindi (Core/Elective) and English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core), followed by the Punjabi exam on April 1, the Physic/Economics exam on April 2, the Mathematics exam on April 5, and so on. The senior secondary examinations will start with Social Science on April 4, followed by the English exam on April 4, and so on.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The examination will be held under strict COVID measures and students are required to carry hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Use mask appropriately & maintain proper physical distancing norms. "Candidates will require to bring their own logs, trigonometry tables, and stencils for maps and can use colored pencils in science subjects only, "the notice said. Calculators (simple or scientific) and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall. If found, they will be considered unfair means, "it added. It is recommended that students must read the instructions carefully.