HPBOSE Class 10th Term 2 Date Sheet Revised, Exams To Begin From March 26

HPBOSE 10th date sheet: The date sheet for Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education class 10 term 2 examination has been revised. This announcement has been made through an official notification that was released on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Revised schedule highlights that the HPBOSE class 10 term 2 exams 2022 will now begin from March 26, 2022. The term 2 matric exam will end on April 13, 2022.

To be noted that the exams will be conducted in the morning shift between 8:45 am and 12 pm. Earlier, the term 2 exams for class 10 were scheduled to be conducted between March 26 and April 8, 2022. Students must know that there has been no change in the datesheet for the class 12 exams. As cheduled, the inter exam will begin on March 22 and will end on April 13, 2022.

Here is how to check HP Board class 10 datesheet

Step 1: Students should go to the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘news’ column and then click on the link that reads ‘Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022’.

Step 3: A PDF will be opened on the screen, candidates should go through it

Step 4: In the next step, candidates should save the datesheet and take its printout for future reference

HPBOSE: Check exam day guidelines here