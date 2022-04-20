Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Candidates Must Follow Uniform Rules, Hijab Not Allowed: BC Nagesh

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will begin the Karnataka 2nd PUC or class 12th exam 2022 on April 22. The Karnataka 2nd year pre-university certificate exam will be held from April 22 to May 18. Over 6.8 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the exams. Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday said that the preparations including security arrangements have been put in place to conduct the 2nd PUC exams peacefully.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022: No Hijab! Students to follow the prescribed uniform

Karnataka education minister has clearly directed all the regular students to follow the rules on the uniform. Wearing a hijab will also not be permitted in the exam centres. Earlier, in the Karnataka SSLC exams, many hijab-clad girl students had arrived at the exam centre after which they were restricted to appear for the exam for not following the uniform rules. The class 12th regular students are directed to follow the rules on the uniform to appear for the exams. However, private candidates have been exempted from it.

“The Education department has made all the preparations for the secondary PU exams from April 22 to May 18. Regular students would have to follow the rules on the uniform but private candidates would be exempted from it. There are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates, he added.,” Nagesh said at a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha.

Free bus service for Karnataka 2nd PUC students

Karnataka govt has arranged a free bus service for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam students. The education minister said that students can travel to and from their nearest bus stop to the exam centre free of cost in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses. The exam will be held at 1,076 centres across the state.

The minister also said that the deputy commissioners of districts have been instructed to declare a 200-metre area around the exam centres as a restricted area. There will be police pickets near the checkpoints. “The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring,” the minister said. He also said that there will be squads to check for exam malpractices. He also said additional personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in the previous year.