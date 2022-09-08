Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 Declared, Here's How To Check Scores

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary Examination, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the exam results by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in and checking their results. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their roll numbers and choose the subject combination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 was held between August 12, 2022 and was concluded on August 25, 2022. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, here is the step-by-step process to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 | Pass percentage

To qualify the Karnataka Class 12 exam, students will be required to score at least 35% marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Official websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Results

karresults.nic.in pue.karnataka.gov.in kseeb.kar.nic.in

Here's how to check the PUC Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022

Step 1: To download the 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Finally, click on it.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials and submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the results for future needs.

This year, Karnataka's 2nd PUC results were released on June 18, 2022. A total of 61.88% of students qualified for the examination. All those candidates, who failed to clear the examination, appeared for the supplementary exam. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: PTI/ Representative