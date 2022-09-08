Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 Declared, Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary Examination, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the exam results by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in and checking their results. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their roll numbers and choose the subject combination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 was held between August 12, 2022 and was concluded on August 25, 2022. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, here is the step-by-step process to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022.
This year, Karnataka's 2nd PUC results were released on June 18, 2022. A total of 61.88% of students qualified for the examination. All those candidates, who failed to clear the examination, appeared for the supplementary exam. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.