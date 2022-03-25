Kerala SSLC Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released, Check Full Schedule Here

Kerala SSLC Date Sheet 2022: Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) has been released. According to the schedule released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the SSLC examination will be held from March 31and conclude on April 29, 2022. All those students who are going to appear for the Kerala Board Class 10 exams in 2022 can download the examination schedule by visiting the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Candidates must note the SSLC examination will be held in offline mode at the various exam centres across the state under the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The Kerala SSLC 2022 annual exams will start with the language papers on the first day, the English examination on the second day, followed by the third language on April 8, the Social Science exam on April 12, and so on. The examination will conclude on April 29.

Kerala SSLC Date Sheet 2022

Subjects Dates First Language Part 1 - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools) March 31, 2022 Second Language - English April 6, 2022 Third Language - Hindi, General Knowledge April 8, 2022 Social Science April 12, 2022 Mathematics April 19, 2022 Physics April 21, 2022 Chemistry April 25, 2022 Biology April 27, 2022 First Language Part 2 Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools) April 29, 2022

