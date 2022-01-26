MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2022 Released, Here's How To Download

MP Board exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the hall tickets for class 10th and 12th students. The admit cards have been released on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. All the students who got themselves registered can download the admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website mpbse.nic.in. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that in case of any errors on the admit card, they can get it corrected. The correction window has been opened and the correction window will remain open till January 31, 2022. The important dates can be checked here.

MP Board exam schedule: Check important dates here

The exam for class 10 will be conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022

The exams for class 12 will be conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022

MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards: Here is how to check

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit card for class 10’ or ‘Admit Card for class 12’ link

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should know that admit card is a very important document and they should not forget to carry the same to the exam hall. They should also know that hard copies of admit cards will not be issued to them. Therefore, candidates should make sure to download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned above and carry its printout to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

MPBSE conducted take-home pre board exams for both classes 10 and 12. The final exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. Candidates will have to maintain social distancing and wear masks all the time. There are also advised to use sanitizers whenever required. For more details, they are free to go to the official website.