Last Updated:

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2022 Released, Here's How To Download

MPBSE has released hall tickets for the intermediate and matriculation examinations. Registered candidates can check hall tickets by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MPBSE

Image: Shutterstock


MP Board exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the hall tickets for class 10th and 12th students. The admit cards have been released on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. All the students who got themselves registered can download the admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website mpbse.nic.in. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that in case of any errors on the admit card, they can get it corrected. The correction window has been opened and the correction window will remain open till January 31, 2022. The important dates can be checked here.

MP Board exam schedule: Check important dates here

  • The exam for class 10 will be conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022
  • The exams for class 12 will be conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022

MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards: Here is how to check 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit card for class 10’ or ‘Admit Card for class 12’ link 
  • Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required credentials 
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen 
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference 

Candidates should know that admit card is a very important document and they should not forget to carry the same to the exam hall. They should also know that hard copies of admit cards will not be issued to them. Therefore, candidates should make sure to download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned above and carry its printout to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

MPBSE conducted take-home pre board exams for both classes 10 and 12. The final exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. Candidates will have to maintain social distancing and wear masks all the time. There are also advised to use sanitizers whenever required. For more details, they are free to go to the official website.

READ | Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 590 Asst Accounts Officer posts
READ | KPTCL JE Recruitment 2022: Registrations for 1492 JE, AE posts to begin on Feb 7
READ | MP Board releases MPBSE 10th,12th Board exams date sheets, here's direct link to check
READ | MPBSE board exam: Matric and Inter exam date announced; check schedule here
READ | MP Board releases MPBSE date sheet for classes 10, 12 exams 2022
Tags: MPBSE, Madhya Pradesh, Mp board
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND