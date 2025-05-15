“...My Target Is To Become An IAS Officer.” Acid Attack Survivor Tops School In 12

New Delhi: Kafi, a 17 year old girl from Hisar, Haryana has scored 95.6% in CBSE Class 12, consecutively after she had scored 95.2% in Class 10 as well. Her feat required great strength and resilience as she was blinded in a harrowing acid attack back in her childhood days. Kafi has emerged as an inspiration for students all around as she achieves this feat while also adapting to various learning methods that could support her effectively.

Kafi’s journey to success:

Three attackers threw acid on 2-year-old free-spirited Kafi, back in 2011 while she was playing Holi. Shockingly, the attackers were neighbours. The incident left a huge impact on her entire life as not only her facial identity was snatched from her as a child but she also lost her eyesight. Despite this, she did not stop and relocated to Chandigarh where her parents admitted her to the Institute for Blind. She excelled academically and made a name for herself as she overcame the obstacles with the support of her parents and teachers.

Parents Support:

Kafi is driven by the will to pay her parents back for the sacrifices they have made for her. She made a revelation about how her parents have been her support system throughout the painful journey. Lastly sending a message to fellow students she describes social media as just a source of distraction that is not going to help their future and that they have to work hard and be humble to be good human beings.