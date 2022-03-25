Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: CBSE Asks To Ensure Live Broadcast Of PPC 2022 In All Schools

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students on April 1, 2022, in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, PPC 2022 event at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. He will talk about beating the exam stress and anxiety ahead of board exams 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has directed its affiliated schools to hold the arrangements for the live running of the broadcast of ‘Pariksha Par Charcha 2022’ on April 1. In view of the exam season, CBSE has asked the schools to keep PPC event on their top priority and make sure that all students watch the event.

"You are requested to take appropriate measures to ensure arrangements of TV and a facility for TV reception (including making alternative arrangements for the continuous supply of electricity) so that all students, teachers and staff of the school can view/hear the live address of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. For schools located in remote areas where TV viewing/internet facility may not be feasible, radio/transistors may be arranged through which the students may listen to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's interaction," read the statement issued by CBSE.

Official Notice

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Where to watch

The 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be available through live airing on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel), Live web streaming on website of PMO, Ministry of Education (MOE), Doordarshan, MyGov.in and Youtube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayayprabha channels of MoE

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact with students on April 1

During Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi will also be interacting with parents and teachers across the country and will also answer some of their questions. Through PPC, the Prime Minister aims to have an interactive program through which students, parents, and teachers across the country and from overseas interact with him to discuss and share their concerns regarding the examination. The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on February 16, 2018, by Prime Minister. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, in the national capital on January 29, 2019. The Third Edition was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 20, 2020. The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on online mode in the third week of March 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Registration for PPC started long ago, and lakhs of students, teachers, and parents registered their names to be a part of this show that will be held on April 1, 2022. As many as 15.7 lakh participants have registered for the creative writing competition conducted earlier. According to PM Modi, PPC is a "fantastic learning" opportunity for students. This programme comes with an opportunity to have interaction with the students on a one-on-one basis, which promotes a better understanding of the current problems being faced by the youths of the nation. Last year, the PPC was held on April 7 in the national capital, and Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of reducing pressure on students during exam time in order to create a free and healthy environment. If we decrease the pressure on students, the fear of exams will go down and students will be able to focus better, "said the Prime Minister.

