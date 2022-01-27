PM Modi's Latest Edition Of 'Exam Warriors' Out In Hindi With New Mantras For Students

The PM Modi's book named Exam Warrior has been updated with a new Hindi edition. The all-new Hindi edition of the Exam Warriors book is available online as well as in book stores. The book is written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the students to tackle with exam stress and worries. PM Modi has shared various tips and mantras for the examinees to prepare well for their board exams.

'Exam Warriors' book in Hindi

The new Hindi edition of Exam Warriors has been enriched with valuable new mantras for student, parents and teachers. He asked students-- who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier. The new edition is available at all retail stores as well as on online platforms. The Exam Warriors module is also available on the NaMo App. The book is priced at Rs 125. However, the online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering the price at a discounted rate ranging somewhere between Rs 100-110.

PM Modi had launched this book in the year 2018 ahead of class 10 and 12 board exams for most state boards and both central board examination. A revised and update edition of the book is launched almost every year since then. The book comprises of interactive illustrations, exercises and various activities. The book also aims at the importance of stress-free examinations by prioritizing knowledge rather than focusing on marks.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

PM Narendra Modi will also hold the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha in February, 2022 in which he will interact with students, teachers and parents regarding the board exams and will help them deal with the exam stress and share some tips to enjoy the exam rather than worrying about it. For the last four years, Pariska Pe Charcha is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The last date to register for PPC 2022 is January 27. As of now, over 11.33 lakh students have enrolled for the same. Selected candidates will participate in the programme and will have a virtual meeting with PM Modi. Apart from students, over 2.55 lakh teachers and 84.47 thousand parents have got themselves registered. Last year, over 10.39 lakh exam warriors got themselves registered for the online interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.