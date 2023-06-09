TS SSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Board of Secondary Education Telangana has released the TS SSC supplementary exam hall tickets. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets online. The hall tickets are uploaded on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC supplementary exam will be held from June 14 and conclude on June 22. The exam will be held in a single shift. The exam will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12.30 pm.

How to download TS SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023