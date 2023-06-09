Last Updated:

TS SSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Board of Secondary Education Telangana has released the TS SSC supplementary exam hall tickets. Here's direct link to download the admit cards.

Nandini Verma
ts ssc supplementary exam hall ticket

Image: PTI


The Board of Secondary Education Telangana has released the TS SSC supplementary exam hall tickets. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets online. The hall tickets are uploaded on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in. 

TS SSC supplementary exam will be held from June 14 and conclude on June 22. The exam will be held in a single shift. The exam will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12.30 pm. 

Direct link to download TS SSC Supplementary hall ticket

How to download TS SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website–  bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TS SSC Hall Ticket" 
  • Step 3: Now candidates have to key in the roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
  • Step 4: The TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 will be displayed on the screen
