Last Updated:

UP Board Practical Exams 2022: First Phase To Begin Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

UP Board Practical Exams 2022: The first phase of the practical exams is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Guidelines have been mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UP Board

Image: Shutterstock


UP Board Practical Exams 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be conducting the UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 from Wednesday, April 20, 2022. To be noted that this is the first phase of the UP Board Practical exams, the second phase will begin after the first phase. Madhyamik Shikha board class 10, as well as class 12 exams, will be conducted in offline mode. Therefore students will have to be present to take the test and they will also have to follow all the COVID guidelines. The exam day guidelines for UP Board Practical exams have been mentioned below. 

UP Board practical exams: Check important dates here

  •  The practical examinations for High School (Class 10) exam, and intermediate (Class 12) exam first phase will be conducted between April 20 and April 27, 2022
  • The second phase of practical exams will be conducted between April 28 and May 4, 2022

In the current or the first phase, the 10th, 12th practical exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan, and Basti zones, and in second phase, the practical exam is scheduled to be held for Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur zones. The notice mentions that marking for the practical examinations will be 50:50 basis. It means that 50 marks will be given by internal evaluator and another 50 marks by external evaluator.

UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022: Guidelines to be followed

  • Students who will be taking any of the practical exams will have to reach the exam center at least an hour before the commencement of exam to avoid rush
  • Students must in any case not forget to carry printout of the UP Board admit cards. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exams.
  • They will have to maintain all the COVID guidelines, wear masks at all times and maintain social distance and carry their own sanitizers and water bottles 
  • UP Board students are advised to not indulge in any malpractice or cheating as it can lead to strict actions.
  • Students must know that carrying or using any of the electronic devices is not allowed.
READ | MP Board result 2022 likely to be released on April 25, here's how to check scores
READ | Rajasthan Board class 5 and class 8 exam dates revised, check new schedule here
READ | One board exam or split terms: CBSE yet to decide for class 10, 12 exams for 2022-23 session
READ | Bihar Board 12th admit card 2022 for compartment-cum-special exam out; check here
READ | MP Board Results 2022 for Classes 10, 12 likely to be released by April-end; Check details
Tags: UP Board, Practical Exams 2022, Madhyamik Shikha
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND