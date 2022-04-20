UP Board Practical Exams 2022: First Phase To Begin Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

UP Board Practical Exams 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be conducting the UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 from Wednesday, April 20, 2022. To be noted that this is the first phase of the UP Board Practical exams, the second phase will begin after the first phase. Madhyamik Shikha board class 10, as well as class 12 exams, will be conducted in offline mode. Therefore students will have to be present to take the test and they will also have to follow all the COVID guidelines. The exam day guidelines for UP Board Practical exams have been mentioned below.

UP Board practical exams: Check important dates here

The practical examinations for High School (Class 10) exam, and intermediate (Class 12) exam first phase will be conducted between April 20 and April 27, 2022

The second phase of practical exams will be conducted between April 28 and May 4, 2022

In the current or the first phase, the 10th, 12th practical exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan, and Basti zones, and in second phase, the practical exam is scheduled to be held for Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur zones. The notice mentions that marking for the practical examinations will be 50:50 basis. It means that 50 marks will be given by internal evaluator and another 50 marks by external evaluator.

UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022: Guidelines to be followed