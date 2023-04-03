Will CBSE Class 10th Board Exams Be Scrapped Under NEP? Here's A Fact Check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts class 10th and class 12th board exams every year. Board exams are considered very important in a student's academic life. However, a message is being circulated on Whatsapp and other social media platforms that CBSE class 10th board exams will be scrapped under the new provisions of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The message also claims that the M.Phil courses will also be removed under NEP 2020. Moreover, it claims that all the rules for government, private and deemed universities will be the same.

Will CBSE class 10th board exam be scrapped under NEP?

Refuting the claims, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team has tweeted that no such provisions have been made under NEP. Through an official tweet, the PIB Fact Check team has asked the students to not believe in such fake news. Students are advised to believe only credible sources, news websites and official websites for any information.

CBSE Board Exams 2023

CBSE is currently conducting the class 12th board exams 2023. CBSE class 10th board exams concluded on March 21. Class 12th board exams will conclude on April 5. This year, around 38 lakh candidates registered for class 10th and 12th board exams.