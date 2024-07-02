sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:59 IST, July 2nd 2024

BREAKING| Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud To Hear Consolidated NEET Pleas in Supreme Court

The hearing on NEET pleas will be presided over by a bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
  • 2 min read
