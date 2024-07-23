sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:50 IST, July 23rd 2024

BREAKING: FM Sitharaman Announces More Support For Higher Education Loans Upto Rs 10 Lakh

Budget 2024: Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced a scheme for the higher education loan of up to Rs 10 lakh with an annual interest subsidy of 3%

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
11:43 IST, July 23rd 2024