NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak Row, Re-Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon

New Delhi: Days after allegations of a massive paper leak in Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the medical entrance test will be reconducted on fresh dates to be announced separately.

The decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India after investigative inputs from central agencies and law enforcement authorities reportedly raised serious concerns over the integrity and transparency of the examination process.

The Centre has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the alleged leak and related irregularities.

Following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged protests against the central government in several areas.

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NTA Says Examination ‘Could Not Be Allowed To Stand’

In an official statement, the NTA said that findings shared by investigative agencies established that the current examination process had been compromised.

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the agency said.

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The NTA further stated that the decision was necessary to maintain public trust in the national examination system.

“The present examination process could not be allowed to stand,” the statement added.

The Government of India has now handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed inquiry into the allegations.

“NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” the agency stated.

The development comes amid growing concerns over examination security and repeated allegations of leaks in competitive examinations across the country.

Rajasthan SOG Probe Triggered Major Breakthrough

The cancellation comes after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) uncovered evidence pointing towards a coordinated paper leak network linked to the NEET-UG examination.

According to investigators, a handwritten “guess paper” containing nearly 140 questions matching the actual NEET paper surfaced during the probe. The material reportedly carried around 600 marks worth of questions out of the total 720 marks.

Officials claimed the document included not only identical Biology and Chemistry questions but also matching answer-option sequences that reportedly tallied with the final examination paper.

Preliminary findings suggest the material may have reached candidates nearly two days before the exam.

MBBS Student Under Scanner

According to SOG sources, the alleged leak trail has been linked to an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district currently studying at a medical college in Kerala.

Investigators suspect the student allegedly sent the handwritten material to an associate in Sikar on May 1. The document was then reportedly circulated through coaching-linked networks and career counsellors.

Officials further claimed the leaked material was allegedly sold for as much as ₹5 lakh two days before the exam, while the price reportedly dropped to ₹30,000 on the eve of the test.

No Fresh Registration Required

The NTA clarified that students who appeared for the May 2026 examination will not have to register again for the re-test.

According to the agency:

Existing registration data will remain valid

Previously selected exam centres will be carried forward

No additional examination fee will be charged

Fees already paid will reportedly be refunded to students

Fresh examination dates and revised admit card schedules are expected to be announced through official NTA channels in the coming days.

Over 22 Lakh Students Affected

NEET-UG 2026, India’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across more than 5,400 centres in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad.

Around 22.79 lakh students reportedly appeared for the examination this year.