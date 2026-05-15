BREAKING: ‘No Extra Fee, 15 More Minutes, Centre of Choice’: Education Minister Announces Big Measures for NEET-UG Re-Exam

New Delhi: Days after the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over an alleged nationwide paper leak scandal, the education minister on friday announced that the re-examination will be conducted on June 21 while assuring students that no additional fee will be charged and special measures will be introduced to reduce stress on aspirants.

Addressing the media, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government stands firmly with meritorious students and will ensure that no injustice is done to candidates affected by the controversy.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the National Testing Agency (NTA) following allegations of widespread irregularities and a possible paper leak linked to an interstate network currently under CBI investigation.

Re-Exam To Be Held on June 21

The National Testing Agency officially confirmed that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 21.

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The agency stated that approval for the retest has been taken from the Government of India, and preparations are reportedly being carried out on a “war footing” to avoid disruption to the upcoming MBBS academic session.

The move impacts nearly 22 lakh aspirants whose examination, conducted on May 3, was cancelled after the integrity of the process came under question.

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No Additional Fee for Students

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government does not want students and parents to suffer financially because of the controversy.

He announced that no fee will be charged for the re-examination and confirmed that the government will ensure there is no financial burden on NEET aspirants.

Officials also clarified that previous registration details will remain valid and students will not be required to register again.

Students Can Choose City of Examination

In a major relief for candidates, the minister also announced that students will be allowed to choose the city where they wish to appear for the re-examination.

The education minister said the decision was taken keeping in mind travel difficulties, emotional stress and logistical challenges faced by candidates and families after the sudden cancellation of the exam.

The government also announced that examination timing would be increased by 15 minutes during the re-test.

Admit Cards by June 14

The NTA said revised admit cards for the re-examination will be issued by June 14 through official channels.

Candidates and parents have been advised to rely only on official NTA communication platforms for updates regarding exam centres, admit cards and schedules.

Government Assures Action in Leak Probe

Further, Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the government is deeply saddened and concerned over the incident and stressed that strict action would be taken against all those responsible for compromising the examination process.

The minister stated that the CBI probe would investigate every possible link connected to the leak, including any alleged involvement from within the NTA itself.

He further asserted that no one would be spared if found guilty, regardless of position or role.

Leak Allegations Triggered Nationwide Outrage

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled after investigators reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting that a handwritten “guess paper” containing questions matching the actual exam paper had circulated before the test.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has already made multiple arrests across states, including consultancy operators, middlemen and alleged members of the leak network.