BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.nic.in, Direct Link to Donwload Here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has recently issued the admit card for the Class 10 board exam in 2025. Schools can download the BSE Odisha High School Certificate (HSC) admit card from the official website at bseodisha.nic.in.

To download the BSE Odisha Class 10 admit card for 2025, schools should use their unique school code and password. Students cannot access the admit card online themselves. They must visit their schools to receive and review their BSE matric admit card for 2025. If any details on the admit card are incorrect, students should promptly notify their schools for correction.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the homepage and find the 'Latest News' section.

Step 2: Click on 'BSE Odisha admit card 2025'.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click the "login" button.

Step 4: The Odisha Class 10 admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and distribute it to the students.

NOTE: Students must bring all necessary documents, including the BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2025, to gain entry to the exam centre.