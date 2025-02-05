BSEB Revise Dress Code: No Shoes, Socks Allowed in Examination Hall for Class 12 Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued updated guidelines for the dress code of Class 12 exam candidates. The new rules forbid students from wearing socks and shoes inside the examination hall. Given the improved weather conditions, BSEB will enforce these regulations for exams taking place from February 6 to 15, 2025.

The admit cards provided to candidates included similar guidelines. However, considering the state's weather conditions, the Board made adjustments and permitted students to wear socks and shoes in the exam hall from February 1 to 5, 2025.

BSEB shared a social media post on Twitter stating, "⁠It is hereby notified that in view of the improvement in the weather, it will be strictly prohibited for the candidates to wear shoes and socks in the examination hall for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025 to be held from 06.02.2025 to 15.02.2025, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall".

In previous years, the BSEB enforced strict regulations prohibiting students from wearing shoes and socks inside Bihar Board 12th exam halls. However, due to cold weather conditions, the board temporarily relaxed these rules for the Bihar Board Inter exam 2025.