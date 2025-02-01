Published 11:38 IST, February 1st 2025
Budget 2025: Centre of Excellence for AI in Education to Be Set Up at ₹5,000 Crore
Five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling will be established to equip the youth with the necessary skills for global opportunities.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that the Budget's primary focus is to accelerate growth.
While presenting the highly anticipated Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to establish five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling. These centres aim to equip youth with essential skills for global opportunities. Additionally, the Finance Minister pledged to foster global skilling partnerships to position India as a significant player in global manufacturing.
Furthermore, infrastructure will be enhanced in IITs established after 2015, accommodating an additional 6,500 students across five IITs.
A Centre of Excellence for AI in Education will be established with an allocation of ₹500 crore.
